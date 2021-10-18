Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor

CALGARY -

Voters in Calgary will soon be able to cast their ballots in the 2021 municipal election.

The polls open in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m..

The City of Calgary's website has a 'Where do I vote?' look-up tool that provides information about assigned locations.

Voters will be required to wear a mask and to keep spaced from other voters, but proof of vaccination is not required.

Eligible voters will also need to show identification with their name and address.

The city says it has added more places to vote and expanded voting hours to increase accessibility.

Transit riders will be given two tickets while exiting a voting station.

Recent polls in Calgary suggest a tight race without singling out a clear frontrunner between councillors Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas in the field of 27 mayoral candidates.

Outgoing councillor Jeff Davison and Brad Field have both indicated they have data that shows they each still have a legitimate chance.

In addition to selecting mayor, council members and school board trustees, there are multiple referendum questions.

The historically long ballot includes questions on the federal equalization program, daylight saving time, senate elections and whether the city should reintroduce fluoride into the drinking water supply.

City officials say a record 141,329 people voted at advance polls, not including those cast at shelters, care facilities or the special mail-in ballots that are still being collected.

CTV Calgary will air a special live online broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. with the latest information and results.