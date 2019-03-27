

CTV Calgary Staff





A family of six was forced from their home in northeast Calgary early Wednesday after an electrical outlet on an outside wall shorted, causing smoke and elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire crews were called to the duplex in the 600 block of Marlborough Way N.E. about 2 a.m. and arrived to find a smell of smoke and light haze inside.

An electrical outlet on the outside of the building was found to have malfunctioned and when fire fighters cut open the wall, they discovered charring and heat damage.

Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were also detected inside the home, and two adult men were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Four other family members, including a 17-month-old child, were assessed by paramedics.

All six were then moved to alternate accommodations.

Officials say there were no working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors in the home.