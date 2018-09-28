Firefighters evacuated residents from a downtown highrise on Friday morning after smoke from an electrical fire in the basement made it to the upper floors.

Emergency crews were called to Calgary Place Apartments in the 600 block of 9 Street S.W. at about 2:00 a.m.

Calgary police were called in to help remove people from the affected floors and city buses were brought in to keep them warm while crews investigated.

People were allowed back in the building about an hour later.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.