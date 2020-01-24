Elephant hunt off the table at Calgary hunting club's auction
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 3:34PM MST
The Calgary chapter of the Safari Club International says an elephant hunt auction, that was to take place Saturday evening, has been cancelled.
CALGARY -- With about 24 hours to go before an elephant hunt was to be auctioned at an event hosted by a Calgary hunting club, officials say the sale has been cancelled.
The Calgary Alberta Chapter of the Safari Club International posted on Facebook Friday that the reserved auction for the hunt will no longer take place.
This is a developing story…