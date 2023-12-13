'Elevated pollution levels' in Calgary prompt special air quality statement

A special air quality statement has been issued for the city of Calgary due to pollution.

In an alert issued on Wednesday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warned of elevated pollution levels.

Calgary’s air quality was rated at an eight on the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) as of 8 p.m., which is in the high-risk range.

Conditions were expected to improve overnight.

The air quality may cause people to experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

“Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” ECCC said in the alert.

Individuals with lung diseases like asthma and COPD can also be sensitive to air pollution.

ECCC recommends reducing strenuous outdoor activities if you experience symptoms such as coughing or throat irritation.

Check the ECCC website for the latest information on watches, warnings and special weather statements.