Eleven-year-old boy missing in downtown Calgary; police ask public for help finding him

An 11-year-old boy went missing in Calgary's downtown, and both his family and police are hoping you can help find him.

Police say Luke Taypayosatum left his residence downtown around 4 p.m. on Sunday and has not returned.

No foul play is suspected, police say, but it is out of character and there is concern for his welfare.

On Facebook, the boy’s mother posted after he’d been missing for 10 hours, expressing her worry.

Autumn Taypayosatum says her son is not dressed for the weather.

“NO WINTER JACKET NO BOOTS NO GLOVES NO HAT,” she posted on the social media platform.

“He is in a sweater and pants with red Converse shoes.”

Luke is further described as being about 5’4” (164.5 cm) and 150 pounds (68 kg), with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.