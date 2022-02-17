Elias Lindholm extends goal streak to six games in win over Anaheim
Bailed out by his teammates after a taking a high-sticking double-minor in the game's opening minute, Elias Lindholm expressed his appreciation on the scoreboard.
Lindholm scored twice and added an assist on Wednesday to extend his goal streak to six games and lead the red-hot Calgary Flames to a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks for their eighth straight win.
"It's tough to go in the box for four minutes, but the guys did an awesome job,'' said Lindholm. "Obviously, if they score on there, it's a different game, but now we got some momentum out of it so that was good.''
Adding to the size of that early challenge was that Lindholm is one of the club's primary penalty killers.
"Our killers did an awesome job,'' said head coach Darryl Sutter. "That's for sure the difference in the game. They're a fresh team and we're not coming into the night so the lead is really important in a game like tonight.''
A minute after Lindholm's penalty expired, Dillon Dube's deflection gave the Flames a 1-0 lead. It's his second goal in as many games after snapping a 13-game pointless skid.
Forced to kill off another penalty shortly after that, Calgary surged in front 2-0 at 12:55 with Lindholm the marksman as the Flames converted their first power play chance of the game.
For the Pacific Division-leading Flames, three up on Vegas, it's their longest winning streak since rattling off 10 straight victories in 2016-17, which is tied for the franchise record. They've outscored teams 37-13 during this stretch.
"It feels good,'' says Lindholm, who also has an eight-point streak (7-6-13). "Obviously when you're winning, it's easier to come to the rink. You're having fun and everything seems easy."
Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau - into an empty net - also scored for Calgary (28-13-6) while defenceman Rasmus Andersson had three assists for his first career three-point night. Gaudreau (4-8-11), who also had two assists, extends his point streak to eight games.
The Flames also continue their roll on home ice where they've also won eight games in a row, outscoring teams 41-10. Calgary's season-long seven-game homestand continues Saturday when they play host to Seattle in Mark Giordano's return.
"We just play, follow the system, and everyone's buying in,'' said Lindholm. "We just do the same things over and over again and eventually the teams are wearing out and we take over the games.''
Sonny Milano and Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim (23-18-9), which opened up a three-game road trip through Western Canada. It's been a quiet February so far for the Ducks with Wednesday being just their second game of the month.
"That is an excellent hockey team. They're heavy. They can score. They can hurt you a number of different ways,'' said Ducks coach Dallas Eakins.
Anaheim is right back in action in Edmonton on Thursday.
In net, Jacob Markstrom made 26 stops in his 13th start in the last 14 games as he improved to 21-10-5.
Anaheim starter John Gibson was replaced by Anthony Stolarz halfway through the second period, after giving up four goals on 20 shots. He takes the loss to fall to 15-11-8.
"I'm big on odds and percentages. The chances that we were going to come back were low, so I'd rather have him rested and ready for tomorrow,'' Eakins said.
After Milano's goal 1:35 into the second made it 2-1, Lindholm restored the two-goal cushion when he collected the loose puck after his own missed bank pass and beat Gibson top corner.
The Flames made it 4-1 just 41 seconds later when the power play made it two straight conversions on Tkachuk's 23rd goal.
"We were coming along fine in the second and we gave them two goals,'' said Eakins. "You can't give two goals like that this time of year.''
Calgary finished 2-for-5 on the power play while the Ducks went 0-for-5.
"I know for me personally, I had a few blocked, maybe forced a pass or two that I didn't need to,'' said Ducks defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk. "It just didn't go in for certain opportunities. I think that's just frustrating in a game like tonight. We could feel that during the game. Every chance we got a power play was a big chance to maybe get the game back in our hands and we weren't able to pull through.''
Anaheim got a short-handed goal 4:26 into the third to get back to within two goals, but the Flames scored twice late to finish it off.
Notes
- Gaudreau's two assists gives him 367 for his career, moving him past Giordano and into fifth on the Flames all-time assists list.
- During their eight-game win streak at home, Calgary has outscored its opponent 41-10.
- Mikael Backlund played his 791st career game, tying Theoren Fleury for fifth on the Flames all-time list.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police pledge action 'in the coming days' as protests head into 4th straight weekend
Workers have installed new fencing in front of Parliament as Ottawa police say actions to remove 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from the city's downtown core will happen within days.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
'The time is absolutely right' for pandemic measures to lift, experts say
With several Canadian provinces set to lift mask mandates in the next few weeks, health experts say the time is right for easing strict measures.
Ontario reports lowest hospital and ICU admissions with COVID-19 since first week of January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 in Ontario have dropped to their lowest levels since the first week of January as the province rolls back pandemic restrictions on Thursday.
How American cash for Canada protests could sway U.S. politics
The Canadians who have disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks have been cheered and funded by American right-wing activists and conservative politicians who also oppose vaccine mandates and the country's liberal leader.
Biden: 'Every indication' Russia prepared to attack Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden warned Thursday that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days, and the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was expelled as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades.
Canada wins Olympic hockey gold after defeating rival U.S.
Team Canada has won women's hockey gold after defeating the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The Canadian women's hockey team defeated the defending Olympic champions 3-2.
Shcherbakova wins figure skating gold as Valieva collapses
Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women's figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the medals after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics.
Unvaccinated truckers delivering vaccines, COVID-19 devices exempt from border rules
Unvaccinated truckers bringing COVID-19 vaccines and medical devices into Canada to combat the pandemic are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements at the border, a government order says.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and a little under 900 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, windy, wet, snowy, cooling... we're getting it ALL
Buckle up and get ready for some meteorological mood swings.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Beijing Olympics
Canada added to its Olympic medal haul once again, earning a silver and gold on day 13 of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
No vaccine passport means B.C. school events capped at 50% for spectators: minister
British Columbia's education minister says capacity at school-based events will be capped at 50 per cent for spectators to provide some physical distancing because proof of vaccination will not be required.
-
'Incredibly concerning': B.C. senior scammed out of thousands in fake investment scheme
A B.C. senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars recently after falling for a fake investment scheme, Mounties say.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit in B.C. seeks to have sex-work records permanently deleted
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in British Columbia wants the court to order criminal records related to sex work removed from police information systems nine years after Canada's highest court threw out the laws.
Atlantic
-
Canada wins Olympic hockey gold after defeating rival U.S.
Team Canada has won women's hockey gold after defeating the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The Canadian women's hockey team defeated the defending Olympic champions 3-2.
-
'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
-
Search suspended for sunken Spanish fishing vessel off coast of Newfoundland
After a 36-hour search of the frigid North Atlantic waters, the Joint and Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Canadian Armed Forces have suspended their search for the missing crew members who were onboard the sunken Spanish fishing vessel.
Vancouver Island
-
'A terrible accident': Toddler in hospital after 6-metre fall in Ladysmith, B.C.
A Crofton, B.C. family is thanking the community for its support after their youngest child fell roughly six metres (20 feet) over the weekend – fracturing her skull and dislocating her shoulder, among other injuries.
-
Island Health adds 3 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip slightly
The Island Health region reported three more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Gas prices hit record-breaking 179.9 in Greater Victoria, could rise above $2 this summer
At gas stations around the region 179.9 was the norm on Wednesday, and that sets a new record for the highest prices we’ve ever seen for fuel in Greater Victoria.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports lowest hospital and ICU admissions with COVID-19 since first week of January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 in Ontario have dropped to their lowest levels since the first week of January as the province rolls back pandemic restrictions on Thursday.
-
Ontario hospitals keeping mandatory vaccination for staff, some for visitors
Vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and other public settings in Ontario may soon be lifting, but mandates for staff and even visitors in some hospitals will likely be in place much longer.
-
Ontario lifts more capacity limits on businesses, gatherings Thursday
Capacity limits are lifting in more Ontario settings as the province continues to roll back pandemic restrictions in light of improving COVID-19 indicators.
Montreal
-
Another protest against COVID-19 health measures to descend on Quebec City
Another demonstration is planned for this weekend in Quebec City to denounce COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Montreal-area teen charged with second-degree murder following stabbing death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Montreal parking prices about to go up by 25 cents an hour
Get ready, Montreal drivers: parking prices are about to jump as of Monday.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police increase downtown presence, issue new warning to convoy protesters
Police are increasing their presence at the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa, with groups of officers arriving downtown and handing out new warnings to protesters to leave now.
-
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police board chair ousted in dramatic city council meeting
Council voted to replace the chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board during an emotional council meeting that saw Mayor Jim Watson face angry criticism from councillors.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports lowest hospital and ICU admissions with COVID-19 since first week of January
Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 in Ontario have dropped to their lowest levels since the first week of January as the province rolls back pandemic restrictions on Thursday.
-
Multi-day storm risk threatens damaging wind, rain, ice and snow
Some messy weather is coming for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
-
Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Saskatoon
-
'Let's cleanse ourselves': Family of Sask. homicide victim calls for end to violence
The mother of homicide victim Byron Bear wants people in Prince Albert to work to end violence, especially among those in the Indigenous community.
-
Two Saskatoon libraries temporarily limit access while moving to a 'harassment-free environment'
Two Saskatoon libraries are moving to contactless service for the rest of the month.
-
Sask. government directs child care facilities to drop mask requirements
Child care facilities are "expected" to remove their mandatory masking requirements when the current COVID-19 public health order expires at the end of the month.
Northern Ontario
-
Icy road conditions across northeastern Ontario
The rain and subsequent ice in the northeast overnight has created some treacherous road conditions Thursday, cancelling school buses and resulting in a snowplow sliding into a ditch.
-
Canadian Mental Health Association returns Sudbury trucker convoy's donation
Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin said in a news release it is returning a donation made this week by "a local partisan group that conflicts with agency mission, vision and values," calling it a mistake.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police increase downtown presence, issue new warning to convoy protesters
Police are increasing their presence at the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa, with groups of officers arriving downtown and handing out new warnings to protesters to leave now.
Winnipeg
-
Building under construction on fire in Brandon
Emergency crews in Brandon are responding to a fire Thursday morning.
-
New development on Pembina Highway honours the neighbourhood's past
A new infill housing development is going up along Pembina Highway, taking the neighbourhood into the future while making sure to honour its past.
-
Canada wins Olympic hockey gold after defeating rival U.S.
Team Canada has won women's hockey gold after defeating the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The Canadian women's hockey team defeated the defending Olympic champions 3-2.
Regina
-
'It crosses all borders': Sask. mayors seeking more addictions and mental health supports for communities
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association's city mayors caucus is calling for more mental health supports, as the province’s battles the ongoing addictions crisis.
-
How American cash for Canada protests could sway U.S. politics
The Canadians who have disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks have been cheered and funded by American right-wing activists and conservative politicians who also oppose vaccine mandates and the country's liberal leader.
-
Sask. premier calls byelection win a 'historic victory' as NDP loses long-held seat
Saskatchewan's premier called his party’s win in Tuesday’s Athabasca byelection a "historic win," with the NDP losing the long-held seat.