Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting Jan. 18

Albertans who are eligible to receive $600 affordability payments from the province will be able to apply for the money starting on Wednesday.

The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.

Families with household incomes below $180,000 are eligible to receive $100 per month for six months for each dependent child under 18.

Seniors 65 or older who have household incomes below $180,000 and do not receive the Alberta Seniors Benefit can also apply.

Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon says affordability is a top-of-mind issue for Alberta families, especially those living on fixed incomes.

"Today’s inflation has brought uncertainty to seniors and those living with disabilities," he said in a news release. "For these Albertans, an additional $600 is more food on the table and more assurance to know that they will be able to meet their basic needs."

APPLYING ONLINE

The secure online application portal will launch at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Those applying online must have a verified Alberta.ca account, which is free to set up – though you must have a valid Alberta driver's licence or ID card to do so.

The province says the application portal for direct supports was "designed with personal privacy and security in mind."

Albertans will use the log-in information from their Verified Account to sign in and complete their online application.

You'll also have to provide your Social Insurance Number.

APPLYING IN PERSON

Those who can't easily access the online portal will still be able to apply by visiting a registry agent or Alberta Supports location in person.

The province says support will be offered in 50 locations and in over 100 languages.

Applications will be accepted between Jan. 18 and June 30.

"Once the application process is completed, most Albertans will receive payments at the end of that month," said the province in a Tuesday news release. "The exact timing will vary."

Applicants will be asked a series of questions to verify their eligibility, as well as banking information so that payments can be deposited directly into their bank account.

Applicants without bank accounts can also select to receive their payments by mailed cheques.

WHO RECEIVES PAYMENTS AUTOMATICALLY?

Not everyone who qualities for Alberta's inflation relief will need to apply, as some will be automatically enrolled.

Everyone who receives benefits through Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), Income Support or the Alberta Seniors Benefit, or services through the Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) program is already registered and will automatically receive their $100 payments starting Jan. 31.

However, if you are a recipient of one of these programs and you also have dependent children under age 18, you will need to apply to receive payments for your children through the portal.

Foster and kinship caregivers are also automatically registered and do not need to apply for children in their care.

IF YOU NEED HELP

Albertans who require help with their applications can: