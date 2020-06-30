CALGARY -- Stampede might be furloughed for a year, but for everyone craving a night of fireworks to remember, there's good news. That's because on July 3 and 12, the Bell Fireworks Spectacular is going to light up the night sky over Calgary in a spectacle unlike any other.

This fireworks showcase is going to be so big, they'll be visible to anyone with a view of the city skyline.

"This is going to be an incredible show and we can't wait to share the experience with our comunity," said Dana Peers, Stampede President and Chairman of the Stampede Board. "We'd like to thank Calgarians for always riding by our side, and special thanks to Stampede partner Bell for making this possible."

Stampede Park won't be open for the fireworks thanks to the pandemic, which produced an unanticipated opportunity: the entire Stampede grounds will now be put to use to put on a massive fireworks display.

All of it will livestreamed and broadcast live on CTV Calgary, creating multiple ways to enjoy the show that has become in many ways one of the signature events of Stampede.

For those viewing the fireworks live, you're invited to tune into FUNNY 1060 AM to listen to a musical soundtrack accompanying the fireworks extravaganza.

"It's a fireworks show for everyone - in your yard or your home. We encourage you to find a safe place, and show Calgary's spirt!" said Peers.

The fireworks show will take place July 3 and 12 at 11 p.m. MST, with live broadcast on CTV Calgary, live musical radio broadcast on FUNNY 1060 and a livestream at calgary.ctvnews.ca.