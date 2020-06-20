CALGARY -- Alberta Emergency Alert is warning residents of a community near Calgary about an explosive hazard near the community.

The agency issued the advisory at just after 10 a.m. for Black Diamond, Alta.

It says the incident is due to "a significant gas leak" in the downtown area, but there are no further details as to what caused it.

Explosive Hazard Alert Jun20 1008AM Take necessary precautions. Black Diamond https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) June 20, 2020

"Nearby businesses and residents are being evacuated and are asked to attend the Oilfields Regional Arena if they need a place to go. The Black Diamond Fire Department is on-scene working to secure the leak and any affected properties," the alert reads.

Traffic is being detoured away from the affected area and anyone travelling through the community is asked to find alternate routes and follow the directions of emergency crews.

Any residents who smell natural gas are asked to immediately close all the windows and doors of their homes.

The town of 2,700 people is located approximately an hour south of Calgary.