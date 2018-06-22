Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on 14th Street Southwest and have shut down some roads in the area.

Emergency crews were called to 14 Street and 23 Avenue S.W. just after 6:00 a.m. for reports of a crash between two buses.

Police have closed 14th Street between 19th Avenue and 23rd Avenue S.W.

One bus did not have any passengers and there were about a dozen riders on the other bus.

EMS says a man was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.

Traffic is being rerouted around the scene and motorists can expect delays if travelling in the area.

More to come…