Emergency crews at scene of bus crash in city’s southwest
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 6:56AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 7:26AM MDT
Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on 14th Street Southwest and have shut down some roads in the area.
Emergency crews were called to 14 Street and 23 Avenue S.W. just after 6:00 a.m. for reports of a crash between two buses.
Police have closed 14th Street between 19th Avenue and 23rd Avenue S.W.
One bus did not have any passengers and there were about a dozen riders on the other bus.
EMS says a man was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.
Traffic is being rerouted around the scene and motorists can expect delays if travelling in the area.
