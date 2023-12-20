Emergency crews at scene of fatal northeast Calgary crash

Calgary emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in the city's northeast.

Carol Henke, a spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department, says firefighters were called to 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a head-on collision.

Firefighters extricated two people a vehicle that had rolled.

The crash has closed the intersection of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.