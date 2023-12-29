Emergency crews attend crash on Memorial Drive

One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Memorial Drive Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the southbound entrance of Deerfoot Trail at about 12:10 p.m.

Officials say one of the vehicles was attempting to get onto the highway when it collided with another vehicle.

One rolled onto its side, trapping at least one person inside.

Crews managed to help the trapped victim out of the wreckage.

One person declined treatment by EMS while another was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.