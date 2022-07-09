Emergency crews called to scene of crash involving police vehicle

A civilian vehicle and a police vehicle have collided in an intersection near the town of Strathmore on Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.

Strathmore RCMP say they, along with emergency crews, responded to the scene at Highway 817 and Highway 1.

There are few details about what happened, but officials say the crash resulted in minor injuries.

"Emergency crews remain on scene and an RCMP collision analyst is en route," police said in a release.

Traffic is expected to be slow through the area for the next few hours, so the public is requested to avoid the area until further notice.