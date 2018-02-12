Roads in and around the city are slippery after another snowfall on the weekend and city crews are working to clear priority two routes and keep traffic moving.

A snow route parking ban was called on Saturday and remains in effect for the City of Calgary.

Snow route signs are marked with a blue and white snowflake and all vehicles parked along designated roads are required to move during the ban.

On Monday, emergency crews were called out to deal with a number of collisions and motorists are being advised to slow down and drive to the conditions.

