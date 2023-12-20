Emergency crews on scene at northeast Calgary crash

Calgary emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in the city's northeast.

Carol Henke, a spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department, says firefighters were called to 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a head-on collision.

Henke says several of the callers reported the crash had caused one of the vehicles to roll.

Firefighters extricated two people from the vehicle that rolled.

The intersection of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. will be closed for some time as police investigate the collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available…