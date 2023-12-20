CALGARY
Calgary

    • Emergency crews on scene at northeast Calgary crash

    Calgary emergency crews respond to a crash in the area of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Calgary emergency crews respond to a crash in the area of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

    Calgary emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in the city's northeast.

    Carol Henke, a spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department, says firefighters were called to 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a head-on collision.

    Henke says several of the callers reported the crash had caused one of the vehicles to roll.

    Firefighters extricated two people from the vehicle that rolled.

    The intersection of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. will be closed for some time as police investigate the collision.

    This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available… 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News