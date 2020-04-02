CALGARY -- Police and EMS have responded to a southeast neighbourhood following a Thursday morning stabbing.

CPS officials confirm officers were called to a location on Ogmoor Crescent S.E., in the community of Ogden, at around 10 a.m. after one person was stabbed.

The age, gender and condition of the victim have not been confirmed. Police have not indicated whether an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.