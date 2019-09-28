Emergency crews on scene of Stoney Trail mutli-vehicle crash
At least five vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound Stoney Trail approaching the Deerfoot Trail off-ramp in northwest Calgary on Sept. 28, 2019.
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 9:32PM MDT
CALGARY—The crash happend on eastbound Stoney Trail approaching the Deerfoot Trail off-ramp in northwest Calgary.
There were at least five vehicles involved, although there was no word on injuries.
While road conditions were wet, police had not yet determined what caused the crash.
The highway remained open as crews clean up.