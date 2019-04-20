A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was rescued from the Bow River on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews and police were called to the scene. when the man, believed to be in his 40s, entered the waterway at around 3:00 p.m.

Calgary police were able to follow the victim in the water for a short period of time but soon lost sight of him, so they called for the assistance of the CFD Aquatic Rescue Team.

The man was rescued from the water a short time later and he was taken to Foothills Hospital by EMS.

The victim is listed in critical condition.