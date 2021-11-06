Emergency crews respond to scene of fatal crash on Hwy. 519

CALGARY -

Police and EMS responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 519 late Friday night.

Officials say two vehicles were involved in the incident that took place between Highway 23 and Range Road 23, just west of the town of Nobleford.

RCMP say an eastbound Toyota Corolla collided with a westbound Freightliner semi tractor-trailer.

"The male driver and sole occupant of the Toyota was declared deceased at the scene," police said in a release. "The male driver of the semi was taken by land ambulance to a hospital in Lethbridge with minor injuries."

No further details about the victim are being released.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours following the crash.

The scene was cleared shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Update: Hwy519 btwn Hwy23 & Range Rd 240, near Nobleford, has been reopened after earlier MVC. (5:42am) #ABRoads https://t.co/JPlCR4e2cF — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 6, 2021

Investigation is ongoing.

Nobleford is located approximately 187 kilometres southeast of Calgary.