Emergency crews respond to train derailment in southeast Calgary

Multiple crews were called to the scene of a train derailment early Saturday that affected traffic through southeast Calgary..

The incident, in the 5000 block of Ogden Road S.E. near the 50 Avenue bridge, involved seven freight cars that derailed.

A spokesperson for CP Rail says the incident occurred at about 3:45 a.m. in Calgary's Alyth Yard.

"There were no leaks or spills involving dangerous goods," said Salem Woodrow with CP in an email to CTV News. "CP immediately dispatched crews and resources to respond to the situation. There were no injuries."

All northbound traffic on Ogden Road was detoured onto 50 Avenue while crews worked on the incident, but it has since been cleared.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.