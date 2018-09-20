About 3500 people are reported missing each year and police, firefighters and search and rescue crews are inspecting the Bow River on Thursday to see if they can recover any missing persons who may have ended up in the river.

Crews gathered at Bearspaw Dam at 10:00 a.m. to get the search underway.

A ground unit will move south along the Bow River until they reach the city limits and will be supported from the air by HAWCS.

An RCMP helicopter will also be used to check the Bow River from the southern city limits to the Saskatchewan border.

Searches will also be done in River Park and the Glenmore Reservoir and officials say the operation is conducted at this time of year because the water is clear and the level is low.

“This is the fourth year we have partnered with other Calgary agencies to conduct this search,” said CPS Major Crimes Section Inspector Monty Sparrow in a release. “This search is part of our ongoing efforts to provide answers to the families of missing persons.”

The Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify any bodies that are recovered and will share information with police if it is determined that a criminal offence was committed.