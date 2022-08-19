Employees hurt in truck crash at Calgary grocery store out of hospital

A southwest Calgary grocery store is expected to remain closed on Friday as crews continue assessing the damage caused by a large truck that crashed into it the day before.

Officials say the truck, which was stolen, had been travelling at a high rate of speed when it lost control on 11 Street S.W.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled the scene before police arrived.

The store was closed for the rest of the day and, in a statement on Friday, the company said the store would remain closed for clean up.

Meanwhile, the three store employees who were hurt in the crash are now out of hospital and "are recovering well at home," according to store officials.

Calgary Co-op thanked emergency crews for their quick response and the community for its understanding.

"A sincere thank you to our team members and customers at Midtown as well as the surrounding community for their kind notes of support and for their patience as we work to restore the building," Calgary Co-op said.

A structural engineer with the City of Calgary has been dispatched to the scene to assist in the aftermath of the crash.

Calgary police have not released any further details on the suspect who was believed to be driving the stolen truck.