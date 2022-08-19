Employees hurt in truck crash at Calgary grocery store out of hospital

A large hole was left in the side of the wall of the Midtown Co-op after a truck hit the building on Thursday afternoon. A large hole was left in the side of the wall of the Midtown Co-op after a truck hit the building on Thursday afternoon.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada on Friday. She is the first Indigenous person to be tapped to sit on Canada's top court and the appointment is being celebrated as filling an important role at the highest level of the country's justice system.

Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today

As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina