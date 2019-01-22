A paramedic was transported to hospital Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in a southwest neighbourhood.

An EMS crew responded to a location along Hillgrove Drive Southwest, in the community of Haysboro, at approximately 9:00 p.m. for a medical call. While the crew was attending to a patient, a vehicle struck a paramedic and continued down the street.

According to police, the driver of the suspect vehicle was apprehended a short time later at a location a short distance from the site of the collision. A charge of hit-and-run is pending against the unidentified man.

EMS officials confirm the paramedic, a man in his 30s, was transported by ambulance to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.