One person is dead and five others were injured when an Enbridge gas pipeline exploded in Kentucky early Thursday.

The incident happened in Lincoln County about 1 a.m. when a 76-centimetre pipe carrying natural gas under high pressure ruptured, sending flames a reported 100 metres into the air.

Some 75 people from a nearby mobile home park were also evacuated.

Local meteorologists reported the blast showed up on radar.

Emergency managers said the rupture involved the Texas Eastern Transmission pipeline, which is owned and operated by Calgary-based Enbridge.

The company issued a statement Thursday morning.

"Our first concern is for those impacted by this incident and ensuring the safety of the community," it read.

"Our teams are coordinating with first responders to secure the site. We have isolated the affected line and are working closely with emergency responders to manage the situation. We will provide more information as it becomes available."