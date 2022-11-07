End of an era: Bo Levi Mitchell likely headed elsewhere next season
The Calgary Stampeders are still licking their wounds from Sunday's 30-16 loss to the B.C. Lions in the CFL Western Division semi-final.
Monday, the team was back at McMahon Stadium, cleaning out their lockers and saying final goodbyes to teammates.
Defensive end Shawn Lemon says it was a tough loss.
"That's what brought me to tears in the locker room yesterday," Lemon said.
"I just enjoy this group, you know what I mean? And it's just tough because you know this version of this team doesn’t exist anymore."
END OF THE BO LEVI ERA?
In all likelihood, the Bo Levi Mitchell era is over in Calgary.
Mitchell said as much when he went on social media Sunday, thanking the fans and organization for his time in Calgary.
Mitchell believes he still has plenty left in the tank and wants to be a starter.
"I said what I said because the writing is usually on the wall when you pay another guy and you know I want to be a starter. You know I'll never sit back and accept watching somebody else play," Mitchell said.
"We'll see what happens, but I'm just keeping my head up and staying confident and looking forward to playing football."
STAMPS IN GOOD HANDS WITH MAIER
The Stamps have made a commitment to Jake Maier going forward.
In the Western Division semi-final, Maier struggled at times and was only able to put up six points on the board against the Lions.
He took some criticism from fans after the game, but Mitchell says the Stamps are in good hands with the young quarterback.
"If you're questioning anything, I can tell you, don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said.
"I know this is going to sound weird I guess, but you know what happened yesterday is going to be one of the best things for Jake Maier."
LEARNING FROM FAILURE
Maier agrees with Mitchell and says sometimes, you need to fail to get better.
"You know you have to go through the failure and the heartache and the adversity in order to come out of it a better man," Maier said.
"Nothing sweet like winning a championship comes easy."
PAREDES UNCERTAIN OF HIS FUTURE
Another veteran that may not be coming back next year is kicker Rene Paredes.
He's starting a new job with the Calgary Fire Department and he says he also has to take his young family into consideration.
"It's 50-50 right now, honestly, and it's really not up to me right now." Paredes said.
"I feel like I could keep playing and I want to come back, but it's the things outside of football that's going to determine it, so we'll see what happens."
