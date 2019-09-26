STONEY NAKODA NATION. For at least 16,000 years, Indigenous languages have been evolving in North America, with each one a library of a culture's history and experiences.

But one after another, those languages have disappeared.

Now a major effort is underway on the Stoney Nakoda Nation to document the language and preserve it for future generations.

"Language is important because it connects to your identity and your cultural heritage," says Cherith Mark, language and culture co-ordinator with the Soney Educatin Authority.

"Language goes hand in hand with culture."

Normally it takes 20 years or more to create comprehensive language dictionaries, which are often still difficult for the average person to use.

But a non-profit group of linguists known as The Language Conservancy has developed a program called 'rapid word collection' that allows it to capture native speakers knowledge in just 10 days of intensive sessions.

Groups of Stoney speakers sit with trained linguists using special software developed for documenting language, recording examples of each word from 17 different categories.

The dictionary will be used to develop learning curriculum for young school-aged children.

"By doing a project like this enables us to have resources sitting in front of students that will help our Stoney Nakoda language educators perform their job better," says Bill Shade, Superintendant of Stoney Education Authority.

"With language, it's always tough to find resources we can find resources but nothing that is unique to this First Nation."