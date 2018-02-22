Thousands of Albertans have taken advantage of the province’s energy efficiency program since the initiative was established last year and now oil and gas companies will also be able to receive industrial-specific rebates.

The province is providing rebates for small to medium sized oil and gas companies that replace outdated and inefficient equipment with energy efficient products.

The rebates are for items like pump-off controllers for pump jacks, compressed air leak detection and repair, process exhaust filtration, loading dock door and pit seals and other products.

Officials say the program will support more businesses and help them to lower their energy bills and reduce emissions.

Alberta’s Environment Minister, Shannon Phillips, says training is also part of the initiative.

“That’s a key part. As a place with a lot of expertise in energy, Energy Efficiency Alberta is also moving towards training programs so that we can harness the entrepreneurial energy and the expertise in Alberta to make sure that we are maximizing our energy saving opportunities,” she said while speaking to Calgary’s Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

The province says a total of $3.5 million in rebates has been doled out to more than 1200 organizations since the Business Non-Profit and Institutional (BNI) Energy Savings Program was launched in December.

“The success of our energy efficient programs is proof that we don’t have to choose between the economy and the environment. That trade off, if it was ever true, is not true anymore,” said Phillips.

For a list of eligible products and more information, click HERE.