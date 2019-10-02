CALGARY – Canadian energy leaders are in Calgary to discuss how to continue developing natural resources, while fighting climate change at the same time.

It’s all part of the National Natural Resources Summit held Wednesday morning at the Westin Hotel.

The event, organized by The Calgary Chamber of Commerce, was a coalition of eight metro Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade from across Canada.

"The goal of the summit is to encourage meaningful conversations about Canada’s potential to be a leader in natural resource and fight global climate change simultaneously," said Sandip Lalli, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.

The event placed a strong focus on the innovation of nuclear, solar and wind power to reduce emissions in the future.

At the same time, there’s still a focus on boosting the economy through oil and gas investment.

"Even when oil demand does peak it’s not going to go to zero the next day and if we’re looking at who’s taking action on social, the environment and governance related issues, Canada is the clear choice and we should be the clear supplier," said Cody Battershill, founder of the non-partisan pro-pipeline group, Canada Action.

"We have the cleanest, greenest natural gas on earth and we can lower global emissions and we can displace other countries with hydroelectricity, wind electricity, solar and uranium for nuclear power. We just need to get out of our own way and get those resources to the world."

Politicians, policy makers and business leaders are now pushing for a federal plan that invests in Canada’s natural resources and protects the environment.

"The reason to have all of them there is so that we can have that interest and that group carry the momentum after [the federal election on] October 21st," said Lalli. "That’s really when the work starts is on October 22nd so we can have a poll-forward view of what our natural resources can do for our Canadian economy."

The summit wraps up Wednesday afternoon and once it's done, a summary of discussions and a framework of all conversations will be shared across the country.