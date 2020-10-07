CALGARY -- Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage will provide an update Wednesday on provincial efforts to diversify the energy sector by facilitating the development of geothermal energy.

Savage is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

She will be joined at the media event by Manjot Klair, operations and policy manager with the Canadian Geothermal Energy Association, Juli Rohl an animator with Energy Futures Lab, and Bailey Schwarz, lead engineer with Eavor Technologies Inc.

On Tuesday, the province launched what officials call the “natural gas vision and strategy,” which aims to see Alberta export hydrogen globally by 2040, become one of the world’s 10 largest petrochemical producers, and tap into the Asian and European markets with liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects within 10 years.

With stores of about 300 years of natural gas at current usage rates, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally said the plan will leave Alberta positioned as “a post-pandemic powerhouse for responsible energy production.”