CALGARY -- After receiving a call from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to step up enforcement on public health orders in the province, Calgary police say it is prepared, if needed.

“We will enforce if we have to,” said Superintendent Ryan Ayliffe.

“But our primary stance is to work with the public and make sure they have the best understanding possible before we take any enforcement action.”

Ayliffe says CPS did receive Hinshaw’s letter.

Police say they will not put all of its resources into one basket, specifically targeting individuals breaking the restrictions.

Police plan to continue working with the public, instead of making arrests and handing out tickets.

“If we need more officers on certain things that present an ongoing risk to the public, we’ll send those officers there,” sad Ayliffe.

Officers were out patrolling businesses last weekend, after complaints of establishments selling alcohol beyond 10:00p.m.

Doctor Deena Hinshaw said on Monday that she had written a letter to police chiefs across the province, to increase enforcement.

“It is disappointing that there are those who think the health of our communities is being taken lightly and that these measures are not necessary," said Hinshaw.

Calgary police have issued nearly 40 tickets to people breaking public health guidelines since the pandemic began.

The city has handed out nine tickets and 14 warnings to those not wearing face coverings.

Premier Jason Kenney has approached the pandemic-driven bylaws as more of an educational tactic, rather than enforcement, but admitted last week that could change.

“We may have to look at imposing a fine and empowering enforcement agencies,” said Kenney on Nov 12.

With the majority of COVID-19 transmission in the province coming from social gatherings and house parties, officers admit it is difficult to police people in their own homes.

“If we can get them having positive contacts that influence positive impacts in the form of compliance, thats exactly where we want to be with our officers,” said Ayliffe.