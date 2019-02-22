

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Police Service traffic section operated a provincially-funded, enhanced checkstop in the southwest on Friday night in an effort to remove dangerous drivers from city streets.

“We’ll be doing different locations around the city to check for sobriety of drivers involved with alcohol, drugs or possibly a combination of both,” explained Acting Sergeant Spencer Rusk of the CPS Traffic Section.

Funding for the enhanced checkstops, which operate outside of the regularly scheduled checkstops, was provided by the province. Rusk says the roadside operations do catch impaired drivers and also serve as a deterrent for those who are considering getting behind the wheel when they’re in no condition to do so.

“It definitely gets the awareness out there that we are checking and, if you come through and you’ve been drinking a heavy amount or any amount, you’re probably going to have a chat with one of us. Same with marijuana.”

The locations, times and days of the week for the Calgary Police Service’s regular checkstops vary.