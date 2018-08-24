Alberta energy giant ENMAX is sending a message to all of its small business customers to warn them about a phone scam operating in the Calgary area.

The company says that fraudsters call customers, pretending to be officials with the company. They claim that they owe an outstanding balance and threaten to end services unless they are immediately paid.

The payment requests are often required to be made through an unusual method, such as by Bitcoins or pre-paid credit cards.

ENMAX says that if you happen to receive a call like this, you should not provide any information and instead hang up immediately.

Officials say that ENMAX will never disconnect power without first working with customers through an established process.

If you are concerned about your ENMAX account, you can contact the company directly at 310-2010.

Further information about scams and how to protect yourself can be found on ENMAX’s website.