CALGARY -- ENMAX customers are being warned about reports of attempted fraud in which a group of individuals are posing as representatives of the utility company.

Officials said they've already received more than a dozen reports of customers who've received an automated phone call or a voicemail with a number to call back.

When customers respond by either pressing '1' to speak to an operator or calling the number in the voicemail, they are connected to a live agent who informs them they are late with a payment on their account.

The caller, who claims to be employed by ENMAX, threatens the victim with an immediate disconnection of their power if a payment isn't made. In some cases, the victims are told a work order has already been issued to coerce them with a sense of urgency.

Once victims are pulled further into the scheme, the company says that's when scammers move in.

"Recipients are asked for personal details, including their account number or payment information, and may be transferred to a fake ‘accounts department’ or told to make a payment at a bitcoin kiosk," the company says in a release.

However, while the caller does claim to be with the utility company, ENMAX says they are not. Furthermore, the company says none of their representatives will ever contact customers for credit card information or request any outstanding balances to be paid in bitcoin.

It also says there is a formal process involved with disconnecting power to customers and residential customers will never have their power disconnected during the winter months.

"If customers receive a suspicious phone call, we advise them to hang up and call us at 310-2010."

Further details about active scams involving ENMAX and how to protect yourself can be found online.