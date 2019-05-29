

CTV News Calgary





As the Toronto Raptors prepare to host the defending champs in the NBA Finals, basketball fans in Calgary are coming out of the woodwork to show their love for Canada's lone NBA team.

The Raptors and Golden State Warriors will face off Thursday night in Toronto for Game 1 of the championship series while Game 2 is slated for Sunday night.

Some Calgary basketball fans are shelling out significant dollars to fly to Ontario and attend one of the Raptors first NBA Finals home games in franchise history.

Calgarian Steve Nimmock, who has been a Raptors fan since their inaugural season in 1994, recently purchased tickets for Game 2 for $900 each. He'll be attending the game at the Scotiabank Arena alongside his son and daughter.

"We don't know when this is going to happen again," said Nimmock on his willingness to shell out so much for the tickets. "We don't have great seats to this one because the seats were just so darn expensive but we're still looking forward to being there and just being in that environment and hopefully celebrating a Raptors victory."

Nimmock, who travels with his son to see the Raptors play at least once a season, is excited to take in the atmosphere in Toronto during the finals after the team fell short of the lofty expectations of fans in previous years.

"I'm really looking forward to being part of that crowd. I'm also really looking forward to the national anthem because I love what happens now with the national anthem, and then, of course, the game."

Basketball fans and recent additions to the Raptors bandwagon will have opportunities to cheer on the team in Calgary.

Cineplex Odeon will be hosting free viewing parties of the first four games of the NBA Finals at 33 theatres across Canada including its Eau Claire Market Cinemas and Scotiabank Theatre Chinook locations. Tickets can be picked up in person at theatre box offices and are limited to two per person.