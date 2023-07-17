Environment Canada issues tornado warning south of Calgary

Update: Monday's tornado warning south of Calgary has since been lifted.

Environment Canada says it is tracking a thunderstorm that is producing a tornado south of Calgary.

The storm is located just south of Okotoks and is headed east, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency warns of the potential for damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall, and says this is a dangerous, potentially life-threatening situation.

Environment Canada advises to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada says.

Meanwhile, rain and hail came down over parts of Calgary on Monday afternoon.