The arrival of smoke and haze in southern Alberta from the massive wildfire near High Level has deteriorated air quality throughout the province.

In a calculation conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, Environment Canada placed Calgary's air quality level at 8, considered high risk.

Environment Canada encourages children and the elderly to reduce or reschedule any strenuous outdoor activities. Its recommended that members of the general public reduce strenuous outdoor activity if coughing or throat irritation persists.

The risk is expected to reduce to a level 5 by midday Friday.

For updated air quality readings for locations throughout the province visit Alberta -Air Quality Health Index.