CALGARY -- Banff residents who buy urban crampons for their shoes or studded tires for their bikes this winter will once again be eligible for a rebate from the town.

The Residential Environmental Rebate program remains suspended until Dec. 31, however anyone who buys urban crampons — also known as traction devices, footwear ice spikes, and a variety of brand names — and has a receipt dated Nov. 23 or later will be eligible for a $20 rebate while those who buy studded bike tires will be eligible for a $40 rebate.

Rebates for these items are available Oct. 3 to March 31 each year.

For all other rebates, receipts must be dated Jan. 1, 2021 or later.

Applications for a rebate can be made using an online form.

Questions can be directed to the planning and development department at 403.762.1215.

Other rebates available include:

$75-$150 for energy efficient clothes washers;

$100 for an energy efficient dishwasher;

$100 for installing energy efficient doors;

$5,000 or one-third the cost, whichever is lesser, for a home energy audit;

$500 for an energy efficient furnace;

$50 for installing rain barrels;

$150-$300 for an energy efficient refrigerator;

$650 for a solar hot water heater;

$100 or 50 per cent of the cost of a dual flush or low-flow toilet, and;

$100 per energy efficient window.

To be eligible for some rebates, the energy efficiency of a specific product must be certified under either the Energy Star or CEE program. These certifications are typically listed in the specifications for individual products.

More information on Energy Star products, and CEE products can be found online.