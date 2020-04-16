CALGARY -- There's just a handful of clients and staff left at a support facility for people with disabilities in southeast Calgary, but organizers are doing their best to provide help to those in self-isolation.

Typically Eric’s House has 30 clients at its facility with 14 staff members. But the pandemic and social distancing has changed all of that.

The building is a day facility for adults with disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome and other global delays.

Assistant director Simran Shergill has been struggling to find ways to offer programs to clients when they’re in isolation at home. She pitched the idea of livestreaming their Tuesday and Thursday music therapy class on Facebook.

"We were so pleased with the response not even just from our clients and family, but it was shared on different platforms from different agencies and other families and people in the field and have children at home that maybe didn’t know about us, but it has been remarkable," said Shergill.

Amy Bishop has been hosting music classes at Eric’s House twice a week for a couple years, but everything got put on hold a month ago. She’s excited to host her first online class with the clients.

"This job fills me up because the clients who are here are just wonderful, even the cantankerous ones you know they are who they are and it’s wonderful to see people being who they are without any exception, it’s lovely," said Bishop.

It’s not the typical environment Bishop is used to. She likes playing off the energy of the clients who light up when she calls them by name. Now, she sits in front of an iPhone and a computer so she can see what parents are chatting about and requesting over Facebook Live with the help of a staff member.

Everyone at Eric’s House misses the clients they’ve become so close to and they’re looking forward to offering more programs over the internet.

"Our goal is to start this today and then hopefully incorporate other different types of programming that we did while our clients were here," said Shergill. "So music and maybe dance therapy so we’re just trying to figure out how we’re going to do that but our goal is to continue this because we’ve seen such a great interest and demand."

Shergill wants to offer the music therapy sessions weekly and she’s hopeful they spread awareness about the need for some sort of socialization and allowing that little bit of structure for the ones at home and ease the tensions or pressure off the parents and caregivers, even if it's for an hour a week.

Learn more about Eric’s House online.