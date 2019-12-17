Erratic driving investigation in Lethbridge leads to seizure of smorgasbord of drugs
LETHBRIDGE -- A 28-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges following a Sunday afternoon traffic stop that was prompted by erratic driving.
Lethbridge Police Service members were called to a location along McMaster Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. following a complaint from the public regarding a driver. Officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle in the area.
According to LPS officials, the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested. A search of the man's jacket and the vehicle resulted in the seizure of:
- Dexedrine (12 pills)
- Dextroamphetamine (35 pills)
- Methamphetamine (6.2 grams)
- LSD (228 blotters)
- Hash (0.9 grams)
- Psilocybin (3 candies)
- MDMA (12.4 grams)
- Ketamine (4.9 grams)
- Dimethyltryptamine (0.6 grams)
- Cannabis (62.4 grams)
- $400 in cash
LPS officials estimate the street value of the drugs exceeds $4,000.
As a result of the investigation, 28-year-old Michael Andrew Douglas Yanish was charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (six counts)
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
Yanish has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Jan. 9, 2020.