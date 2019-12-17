LETHBRIDGE -- A 28-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges following a Sunday afternoon traffic stop that was prompted by erratic driving.

Lethbridge Police Service members were called to a location along McMaster Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. following a complaint from the public regarding a driver. Officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle in the area.

According to LPS officials, the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested. A search of the man's jacket and the vehicle resulted in the seizure of:

  • Dexedrine (12 pills)
  • Dextroamphetamine (35 pills)
  • Methamphetamine (6.2 grams)
  • LSD (228 blotters)
  • Hash (0.9 grams)
  • Psilocybin (3 candies)
  • MDMA (12.4 grams)
  • Ketamine (4.9 grams)
  • Dimethyltryptamine (0.6 grams)
  • Cannabis (62.4 grams)
  • $400 in cash

LPS officials estimate the street value of the drugs exceeds $4,000.

As a result of the investigation, 28-year-old Michael Andrew Douglas Yanish was charged with:

  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (six counts)
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime

Yanish has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Jan. 9, 2020.


 