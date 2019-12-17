LETHBRIDGE -- A 28-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges following a Sunday afternoon traffic stop that was prompted by erratic driving.

Lethbridge Police Service members were called to a location along McMaster Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. following a complaint from the public regarding a driver. Officers located and stopped the suspect vehicle in the area.

According to LPS officials, the driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested. A search of the man's jacket and the vehicle resulted in the seizure of:

Dexedrine (12 pills)

Dextroamphetamine (35 pills)

Methamphetamine (6.2 grams)

LSD (228 blotters)

Hash (0.9 grams)

Psilocybin (3 candies)

MDMA (12.4 grams)

Ketamine (4.9 grams)

Dimethyltryptamine (0.6 grams)

Cannabis (62.4 grams)

$400 in cash

LPS officials estimate the street value of the drugs exceeds $4,000.

As a result of the investigation, 28-year-old Michael Andrew Douglas Yanish was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (six counts)

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Yanish has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on Jan. 9, 2020.



