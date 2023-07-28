Evacuation alerts lifted for some communities in St. Mary's River fire area

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) rescinded its evacuation alert for 667 dwellings late Friday afternoon.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the announcement was made after the St. Mary's River fire was classified as Being Held.

“The RDEK is rescinding the evacuation alert for 667 dwellings in proximity of the fire. We are so grateful to the BC Wildfire Service for their tireless efforts throughout the past 12 days,” says information officer Loree Duczek. “This is another positive step forward and I know residents who have been on alert will be excited to hear this news.”

Evacuation alerts were rescinded for Wasa, Ta Ta Creek, HaHas (Stoney) Lake, Old Airport, Lakit Lake, McGinty Road, Clearview Road, Sommerfeldt Road, Woods Corner West, Campsall Road and Fort Steele areas, including Fort Steele Heritage Town and the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

The evacuation alert and orders in the community of ?aq'am remain in effect.

For more information, go to www.rdek.bc.ca.