Evanston fires not believed suspicious; causes still under investigation

A pair of house fires in the northwest community of Evanston that destroyed six homes and damaged several others are not believed to be suspicious.

Investigators are still working through the evidence to determine what started the two fires in the same neighbourhood just hours apart.

The first two-alarm blaze broke out around 2:30 Friday afternoon on EvansGlen Cl NW and quickly enveloped two large duplexes.

"I saw it I just have 30 seconds of visual of fire," said Immad Imtiaz, who just moved in to his new home two months ago. "It took over the house in three minutes."

The second blaze, just over a kilometre away, was called in around 4:45 a.m. Saturday. Two single family homes were destroyed in that fire.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Neighbourhood organizers have started pulling together money and gift cards to help the displaced families through the next few days.

"When your family is in need you jump in and you do whatever you can," says Kaylee Davies, who along with her friend Shandelle Ferreira had collected more than $7500 to help the affected people by Monday afternoon.

Another fundraiser is planned for Wednesday from 3- 8 p.m. at Evanston Community Park. There will be food trucks and family friendly fun activities. All proceeds go to support fire victims.

"I was devastated but friends and family, this neighbourhood, everybody is showing too much support. It gives me - it makes me mentally strong," said Imtiaz.

Calgary Fire department said that while the cause has not been determined for either fire, the majority of house fires that start outside are caused by careless disposal of cigarettes or other smoking materials.