Evelyne Nyairo came to Canada from Kenya on her own at the age of 16, hoping to build a better life.

After working her way to a power position consulting in the oil and gas industry, Nyairo followed her passion into the business of skincare.

She founded Ellie Bianca Skincare, an all-natural environmentally sustainable skin care line that uses ethically-sourced shay butter from Africa.

Tuesday, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen dropped by her shop, on 16th Avenue NW in Calgary, in order to showcase Nyairo’s efforts to build a better Canada.

In addition to running a successful small business, Nyairo also reaches out to young people in Africa.

“In Africa, we provide scholarships to boys and girls,” Nyairo said, in an interview with CTV Calgary. “We chose to also give boys even though we are focused on women (at Ellie Bianca Skincare).

“We included boys because we believe boys who are educated are going to treat women better, and in Canada, we have a scholarship for single mothers.”

Ellie Bianca Skincare is located at 814 16th Avenue NW in Calgary.