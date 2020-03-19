CALGARY -- If you're worried about where to take your drink containers during the coronavirus pandemic, officials say many depots are still open.

Alberta bottle depots are all privately owned, but are managed by the Beverage Container Management Board (BCMB).

CEO Jeff Linton says the board has been very proactive when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and is watching the developments in the illness and the government's reaction closely.

He says, for the most part, bottle depots remain open in Alberta, but it is up to the operator to make their own decision.

"Several depots are closed, others have changed hours while others have changed their practices."

Wearing gloves is a matter of standard procedure at depots throughout Alberta, Linton says, but containers are also being carefully handled.

"Containers are not handled by people past that initial collection," he adds. "After that, they are mainly moved by machines."

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.