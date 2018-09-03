Fans of the Foo Fighters will have to wait to see the band perform in Alberta as the Calgary and Edmonton concerts have been rescheduled for October.

On Monday, the band announced it was postponing its September 4 concert at Rogers Place in Edmonton and the September 6 show at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary after frontman Dave Grohl was placed on vocal rest following a show at Seattle's Safeco Field.

The Edmonton show has been rescheduled for Monday, October 22 while the Calgary concert will take place the following night on Tuesday, October 23.

Tickets for the original dates of the Concrete and Gold 2018 tour will be honoured at the new shows. Ticket holders who require a refund are encouraged to contact the point of purchase.