CALGARY -- The University of Calgary women’s volleyball team is looking to forget their tough regular season with some success at a big tournament this weekend.

This year, the team came off with just nine wins and 15 losses, a record that puts them right into the underdog seat at the upcoming national tournament.

However, players aren't letting the situation get to them.

Kate Pexman says all they have to do is look to last year as motivation.

"We are the eighth seed, but if you look at last year the eighth seed won. So anything can happen."

But to do it, the Dinos will have to be on their game right off the bat.

On Friday night they face the number one seed, Trinity Western. The Dinos played them tough in the regular season but setter Lexi Peart says a loud home crowd can give the Dinos a big lift.

"Everyone loves the underdog story. So we’re excited to have the crowd mentality behind us to be able to play our best volleyball with a lot of energy because that’s when we play our best."

This is the third straight year the Dinos have been to the nationals. Head coach Natalie Gurney says her team has to embrace being the host and be excited to play.

"Just really laying it all out there and leaving nothing behind. And even though we’re the eighth seed to just play our best volleyball that we can regardless of our opponent."

It will be an emotional weekend for six of the Dinos. All of them are seniors on the team and this will be their last hurrah on the court. Pexman says it will be a big deal.

"It’s a little bit overwhelming in terms of emotions and knowing this will be my final weekend," she says. "But I’m really happy that I get to do it at home surrounded by friends and family."

The Dinos and Trinity Western hit the court for their first game of the nationals Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Jack Simpson Gym.

The Mount Royal University Cougars are also in the nationals this year. In their first game, they'll face the University of Alberta Pandas. That match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.