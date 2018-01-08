The efforts of some members of the local film and television industry were recognized on Sunday when a Hollywood star took time during his acceptance speech to mention the Calgary crew.

When Ewan McGregor accepted his award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie during the Golden Globes, the renowned actor made mention of the crew behind the scenes during the production of Fargo in Calgary.

“I want to thank FX and MGM for having me on board and Noah Hawley for giving us such amazing writing and putting an amazing crew together up in Calgary and giving us brilliant directors to work with,” said McGregor during his speech.

Tom Benz of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union that represents the members of the Fargo crew in Calgary, says McGregor’s words resonated north of the border.

“It’s not often you see an unsolicited, genuine, authentic comment like that,” said Benz. “I know everyone’s heart soared and felt really good about it.”

Officials with Tourism Calgary were ecstatic to see the city receive such great publicity.

“Any time that Calgary is mentioned in a positive way on an international stage is really important to us,” said Cassandra McAuley, director of stakeholder engagement and destination development with Tourism Calgary. “When someone of his scale is speaking positively about our city, it speaks well, not only for our industry, but also for the city.”

“The impact, I think, will be wide reaching.”

The Fargo production is currently on an extended hiatus but the producers of the series have announced a fourth season is being developed and is expected to be released in 2019.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming