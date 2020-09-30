CALGARY -- A 20-year-old woman faces several charges following a police investigation into a late night robbery and stabbing at a home in Medicine Hat on Tuesday.

Medicine Hat Police Service members responded to a home on Carswell Road shortly before midnight following reports from a man indicating he had been stabbed.

The injured 28-year-old was transported by ambulance to hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening. MHPS officials confirm the stabbing victim has been released from hospital

A 20-year-old woman, whose name has not been disclosed ahead of her bail hearing, was arrested at a location near the home.

The accused who, according to police, is the ex-girlfriend of the victim faces charges of:

Aggravated assault;

Robbery;

Breach of probation.

MHPS officials confirm the robbery charge is related to the events at the home on Carswell Road as the accused allegedly removed some of the victim's property.

Investigators were originally pursuing a charge of break-and-enter against the woman but additional evidence did not support the charge.