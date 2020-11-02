CALGARY -- We're into that uncommon trifecta setup for our Nov. 2. A high pressure ridge (1) will keep us sunny (2) and with surface attention caught between a low to the north and a high to the south, our wind will be pushed and pulled in from the south (3).

That means that I'll be asked to de-tarp the packed-up patio furniture for an afternoon. And I'm going to, because I want to be out there, as well!

It's a perfect setup for warmth, and with high pressure lingering for a few days before our upper air tilts to zonal (west-to-east motion), we can expect highs in the double-digits headed out to the midweek, before we fall back closer to normal Thursday.

The only question mark on today is that (3) up above; will our wind force be solely southerly, or will the alignment of that low in the north/high in the south equip us for some westerly wind flow? Our forecast models seem to be flipping a coin on the matter. Some say westerly gusts get to 50 km/h, while others keep us steady at 20-30 km/h from the south, and it all depends on the strength of those upper systems.

The change-up to the forecast would be additive warmth pushing us above 17 C.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, gusty this aft.

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, building cloud to pm flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -6 C

Our photos of the day will be dominated by that magnificent sunset from yesterday! Nancy and Candace, take bows; you nailed it!

