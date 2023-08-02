Excessive speed suspected in crash into Calgary building

Calgary police say excessive speed is considered a factor in a Tuesday crash that left a driver seriously injured and a building in the WestHills Towne Centre with significant damage.

The vehicle involved, a black Dodge Durango, crashed into the Ridley's Cycle in the 400 block of Stewart Green S.W. just before 10:30 a.m.

The driver, a 53-year-old man, was travelling through the parking lot and passed by Urban Barn and Mastermind Toys before failing to turn at an intersection and slamming into the corner of the bike store.

Police say the driver was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The building had major damage, as did the Durango.

Police don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in this collision.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.